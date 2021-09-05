Spa centre offering cross massage raided at Madhapur,22 held

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police Special Operations Team (SOT) on Sunday raided a Spa centre at Madhapur and arrested twenty two persons for allegedly running a cross massage and prostitution den.

According to the police, Chittibabu Arigela aka Sumanth who is the organizer of the prostitution den was running the Spa centre under the banner ‘Haven at Kavuri Hills Madhapur’. In the pretext of massage centre chitti babu along with the sub organizers were running the flesh trade by introducing girls from Nagaland,Haryana and Punjab.

On credible information the SOT raided the Havens spa centre and rescued 10 victims and seized cash and other articles worth 20 lakhs from their possession.

