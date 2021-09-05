Spa centre offering cross massage raided at Madhapur,22 held

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 5th September 2021 11:32 pm IST
The Haven Spa centre raided by SOT police at Madhapur for offering cross massage

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police Special Operations Team (SOT) on Sunday raided a Spa centre at Madhapur and arrested twenty two persons for allegedly running a cross massage and prostitution den.

According to the police, Chittibabu Arigela aka Sumanth who is the organizer of the prostitution den was running the Spa centre under the banner ‘Haven at Kavuri Hills Madhapur’. In the pretext of massage centre chitti babu along with the sub organizers were running the flesh trade by introducing girls from Nagaland,Haryana and Punjab.

On credible information the SOT raided the Havens spa centre and rescued 10 victims and seized cash and other articles worth 20 lakhs from their possession.

MS Education Academy

Sir. on 03.09.2021 at evening hours on reliable information the SOT Madhapur Zone conducted raid on SPA situate at N Squire Building, D-mart Lane, Kavurihills, Madhapur under the limits of Madhapur PS and Apprehended (22) Respondents who are illegally doing Prostitution and Cross massage in the above said SPA and violating the Rules..

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button