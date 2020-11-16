SpaceX rocket with 4 astronauts heads to space station

Syed AzamUpdated: 16th November 2020 1:27 pm IST
he launch of NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission is now targeted for Sunday, Nov. 15, at 7:27 p.m. EST. (Photo credit: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)
The launch of NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission is now targeted for Sunday, Nov. 15, at 7:27 p.m. EST. (Photo credit: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)

Washington: A SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying four astronauts has been successfully launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, marking the take off of NASA’s first operational flight to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard a privately owned spacecraft.

The Crew Dragon lifted off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 7.27 p.m. EST on Sunday.

The spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker, along with Soichi Noguchi of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency has safely reached orbit, NASA said.

“This is a great day for the United States of America, and a great day for Japan, and we look forward to many more years of a great partnership… All the way to the Moon,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said on the launch of the mission.

Crew-1 is the first crew rotation flight of a US commercial spacecraft with astronauts to the space station following the spacecraft system’s official human rating certification.

The four astronauts will spend six months at the space station for their research.

The Crew Dragon is scheduled to dock to the space station at about 11 p.m. on Monday, NASA said.

Source: IANS

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Science updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Syed AzamUpdated: 16th November 2020 1:27 pm IST
Back to top button