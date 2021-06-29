SpaceX’s Starlink tops 69,420 concurrent users: Report

San Francisco: Elon Musk-run SpaceX’s satellite internet system, Starlink, is now serving more than 69,000 active users simultaneously.

According to the CEO, specifically, the network exceeded the number 69,420, PCMag reported on Monday.

“Starlink simultaneously active users just exceeded the strategically important threshold of 69,420 last night!” Musk tweeted.

The number reveals Starlink’s growing expansion. Back in February, the satellite internet system was serving just over 10,000 users in the US and abroad.

Since then, the company has continued building out the network by launching additional batches of Starlink satellites into orbit.

In a follow-up, Musk said: “All 72 orbital planes activate in August, plus many other improvements, enabling global coverage, except for polar regions, which will take another 6 months.”

That’s good news for consumers, the report said.

Starlink has been facing massive demand in areas stuck with slow and limited broadband options.

The network can currently deliver internet speeds from 50Mbps to 150Mbps or higher, although users have reported instability issues with the service.

Starlink costs $99 a month, plus a $499 upfront fee for the satellite dish and Wi-Fi modem.

The service is also primarily targeting rural and remote regions, instead of heavily developed suburban and urban areas.

Last week, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell also commented on Starlink’s subscriber base.

“We’ve got almost 100,000 users. Half a million people want to be users,” she said at the Macquarie Technology Summit, according to ZDNet.

However, one challenge the company is facing is building the Starlink satellite dishes users need to install at their homes.