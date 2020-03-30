Spain announces 812 virus deaths in 24 hours, total 7,340

Madrid: Spain confirmed another 812 deaths in 24 hours from the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,340, according to health ministry figures.

`It is the first decline in the number of deaths in a 24-hour period since Thursday in Spain, which has world’s second most deadly outbreak after Italy. Spain recorded 838 virus deaths on Sunday.

Source: AFP

