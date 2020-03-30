menu
search
30 Mar 2020, Mon
  • Share
  • Comments
  • Top Stories
  • Trending

Spain announces 812 virus deaths in 24 hours, total 7,340

Posted by Qayam Published: March 30, 2020, 3:34 pm IST
Spain announces 812 virus deaths in 24 hours, total 7,340

Madrid: Spain confirmed another 812 deaths in 24 hours from the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,340, according to health ministry figures.

`It is the first decline in the number of deaths in a 24-hour period since Thursday in Spain, which has world’s second most deadly outbreak after Italy. Spain recorded 838 virus deaths on Sunday.

Source: AFP

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Topics:
Top Stories
Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved