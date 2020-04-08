Spain daily virus deaths 757, second successive rise

Madrid: Spain recorded a second successive daily rise in coronavirus-related deaths with 757 fatalities, lifting the total toll to 14,555, the health ministry said Wednesday.

The number of new infections in the world’s second hardest-hit country after Italy also grew to 146,690, up from 140,510, it added.

Source: AFP

