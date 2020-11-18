Spain hand Germany their worst defeat in 89 years

News Desk 1Published: 19th November 2020 3:54 am IST
Paris, Nov 18 : Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick that helped Spain hand Germany their worst defeat in 89 years with their 6-0 win on Tuesday in Seville, and qualify for the UEFA Nations League Finals.

The previous worst defeat for Germany had come against Austria in 1931, though the margin was the same at the time as well.

“This has been a black day for us,” said German coach Joachim Loew.

“It was one of the best and most complete matches of the Spanish national team,” said Spain coach Luis Enrique.

Coming into this match, Germany needed only a draw to qualify for the Finals in October next year. They were a point clear of Spain, as they headed into their final game in League A, Group 4.

Spain joined France, who beat Sweden 4-2, into the UEFA Nations League Finals.

