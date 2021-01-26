Spain reports 93,822 new coronavirus cases over weekend

Madrid, Jan 26 : Spain’s Ministry of Health on Monday reported 93,822 new cases of Covid-19 and 767 deaths over the period from 14:00 local time on Friday to 14:00 on Monday.

Spain’s cumulative tally of coronavirus cases has so far risen to 25,93,382 and the total number of deaths stood at 56,208 since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the accumulated incidence of coronavirus cases has risen to 884.70 cases per 1,00,000 inhabitants for the past 14 days, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Fernando Simon, director of the Coordination Centre for Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health, said in his daily press conference on Monday that 40 percent of all intensive care beds and 24 per cent of all hospital beds in Spain are currently occupied by Covid-19 patients.

However, he noted that “the number of new cases has been starting to fall for a few days and the peak of this third wave was either this weekend or next weekend.” ¦

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.