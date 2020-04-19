Spain sees sharp drop in daily virus death toll

Madrid: Spain registered Sunday a sharp drop in the daily death toll from coronavirus, with the number falling to 410 from 565.

The total fatalities in Spain, the third hardest-hit country in the world after the US and Italy, have reached 20,453, the health ministry said. Infections rose to 195,344, with 4,218 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Source: AFP

