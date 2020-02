A+ A-

Hyderabad: In wake of alleged misbehaviour with a woman, police commissioner Rachakonda Mahesh M Bhagwat passed orders suspending Narender, an Assistant Sub-inspector of the Special Branch.

Following a complaint from the woman, the Rachakonda Police had conducted an independent enquiry through the She Team. Based on the report, Narender who is currently posted at Meerpet has been suspended.

“There will be zero tolerance for anybody whoever misbehaves with women folk” said Mahesh Bhagwat.