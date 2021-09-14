Special commissioner to be appointed to preserve Hyderabad’s lakes and ponds

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao has decided to appoint a special commissioner for the preservation of lakes and ponds in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s limits.

The Minister has called a meeting to review the ponds and lakes within the jurisdiction of GHMC limits and directed the MAUD secretary Arvind Kumar to appoint a special commissioner.

The Minister has instructed the secretary for the development and preservation of 185 lakes and ponds in the GHMC limits.

The Minister said that the responsibility of the new commissioner would be to beautify the area around the lakes and ponds. His duties shall also include to clean up the sewerage water through a sewerage treatment plant and landscape the surroundings around the lakes.

The new commissioner will co-ordinate with the officials of the Irrigation department, HMDA, Revenue Department and the Anti-pollution department to safeguard the City’s lakes and ponds.

KT Rama Rao has also reviewed the Strategic Nala development plan and called for speeding up the pending works.

KT Rama Rao hoped that the works of the alternative routes in the city will also be speeded up.

The Minister also reviewed projects regarding link Road expansion and housing.

The Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said that the works to beautify the city’s lakes and ponds have already been started and now with the coordination of other departments these works shall be fast tracked.

The meeting also reviewed Musi River development project and a decision has been taken to remove all the hurdles impeding this project and to improve the rain water drainage system.