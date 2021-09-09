Special passport for Expo 2020 Dubai launched for all visitors

Abu Dhabi: A special passport for Expo 2020 Dubai was launched on Thursday to help visitors ‘travel’ around the world and explore over 200 participating pavilions.

“Visitors will be able to ‘travel’ around the world, with a fun, customisable passport that keeps a record of their journey as they explore 200-plus participating pavilions,” the Dubai Media Office tweeted.

Just like a real passport, each Expo 2020 passport is different and includes enhanced security features such as a unique number, an area with a passport size photo, personal details and hidden watermark photos on each page.

The 50-page booklet also includes picture of the pavilions of the three main Expo 2020 themes – the Opportunity Pavilion’s Mission Possible, the Mobility Pavilion’s Alif, and the Sustainability Pavilion’s Terra – as well as the famous al-Wasl Plaza.

Visitors can purchase the passport for 20 AED from all official Expo 2020 Dubai stores across the site, from Dubai’s Airport Terminal 3, or online.

Expo 2020 tickets to go on sale at Zoom stores

Starting from September 10, the Expo 2020 Dubai official tickets will be available for customers to purchase at all Zoom convenience stores across the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Zoom will offer all three types of tickets to the mega event:

One-day tickets are 95 dirhams (1,936 Indian Rupee)

Multi-day tickets, which offer unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days, are priced at Dh195 (3,974 INR)

Season tickets with unlimited entry for the full six months of Expo 2020 are priced at Dh495 (10,088 INR).

Expo 2020 Dubai is set to begin on October 1, and is the first international exhibition to be organized in the Middle East. Visitors have been assured of an “amazing world of innovation and entertainment” over 182 days from October 1 to March 31, 2022. The event is expected to attract more than 25 million visitors.

The UAE will host the event in light of strict precautionary measures against the COVID-19 virus.