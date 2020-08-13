Special secretary in Odisha arrested in disproportionate assets case

Bhubaneswar, Aug 13 : Ajay Kumar Das, special secretary to Revenue and Disaster Management department, was on Thursday arrested by Odisha Vigilance on charges of possessing disproportionate assets.

The vigilance team made the arrest a day after carrying out raids at different locations in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

During the search at several places, Das was found in possession of two double-storied buildings, one single-storied building, four flats, nine plots and bank deposits.

The bureaucrat was found in possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of over Rs 3 crore, said Vigilance sources.

In another development, the Odisha government Thursday ordered compulsory retirement of Bibhu Prasad Sarangi, former director of National Ayush Mission.

The special secretary rank officer was arrested on charges of sexually harassing a woman colleague in July. He has already been suspended.

The conduct of Sarangi towards a subordinate woman employee, prima facie constitutes an act of personal immorality and violation of Conduct of Rules, said a note released by the government.

“Thus the Government after careful consideration and in line with policy of zero tolerance of any act of immorality by any of its employee, has ordered compulsory retirement of Sarangi from Government service with immediate effect,” it said.

IANS

