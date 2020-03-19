Special supplications at mosques in Hyd to ward off pandemic

Hyderabad: The Muslim religious scholars irrespective of their school of thoughts have instructed the managing committees of all the mosques in the State to make special supplications (dua) to Allah to ward off the pandemic.

Maulana Hafez Rizwan Qureshi, khateeb (sermonizer) of Makkah Masjid said that the supplication is being conducted after all five prayers imploring Allah the Almighty to keep humanity safe from the COVID-19.

He added that supplication is being made for all the people in the world irrespective of religion, caste and creed.

He further said the imams in all the mosques in the State are imploring the people during the Friday prayers to take all precautionary measures to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from the pandemic.

In some mosques, they are offering prayers and also providing sanitizers and soaps.

It has been observed that in some mosques in the city people are reciting qunoot-e-nazila (special supplication made during difficult times) during the pre-dawn prayer.

