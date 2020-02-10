Special trains from Hyd to meet Dargah Ajmer Urs 808

A+ A-

Hyderabad: In order to meet the extra rush of passengers during 808th Annual Urs at Dargah of Sufi Saint Hazrat Kwaja Moinuddin Chisty Ajmer, South Central Railway is operating special trains between Hyderabad – Ajmer and Kacheguda – Ajmer.

According to the South Central Railways sources, Train No. 07125 Hyderabad – Ajmer special train will depart Hyderabad at 7.50 pm on February 27 (Thursday) and arrive Ajmer at 4 am on Saturday.

In the return direction, train No. 07126 Ajmer- Hyderabad special will depart Ajmer at 11.35 pm on March 3 (Tuesday) and arrive Hyderabad at 10 am on Thursday.

En route, these special trains stop at Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Medchal, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Dharmabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Sehore, Maksi, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandasor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar and Nasirabad stations in both the directions.

Train No. 07129 Kacheguda – Ajmer special train will depart Kacheguda at 11 pm on February 27 (Thursday) and arrive Ajmer at 12 noon on Saturday.

In the return direction, Train No. 07130 Ajmer – Kacheguda special train will depart Ajmer at 7.25 pm on March 4 (Wednesday) and arrive Kacheguda at 3:25 am on Friday.

En route, these special trains stop at Malkajgiri, Medchal, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Dharmabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola Jn, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Sehore, Maksi, Ujjain, Nagda, Ratlam, Jaora, Mandasor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Bijainagar and Nasirabad stations in both the directions.