Specially-abled teen gang-raped in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Police have detained three accused of the abduction and gang rape of a 17-year-old specially-abled girl in Dausa district of Rajasthan.

She was kidnapped on her way to a store near her home and then assaulted.

The accused had forcefully taken her inside a vehicle where they took turns to rape her, said the police, adding that the incident took place in the Lalsot police station area on August 5 and there were allegedly five attackers involved.

According to Jaipur IG S. Sengathir, who reached Dausa to take stock of the situation, “The police received information on Saturday night that a minor was gang-raped. We soon started an investigation. As it was found that she had been sexually assaulted, FIR was registered against five accused.”

Police officials said that the accused abducted the girl around 11 a.m. and returned her to the village, where she lives, around 5 p.m.

Her mother had gone out of the village on the same day. On her return on August 6, she came to know about the attack on her child.

The victim has given all information about her attackers, including five names. All were from the same village.

While three accused have been held, hunt is on for the remaining two. A gang rape and abduction case has been registered under POCSO Act after the victim’s medical examination was done.

Source: IANS