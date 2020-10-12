Speeding car rams into bike, man killed while on the way to marriage

Hyderabad: In a tragic accident a man was charred to death while his girlfriend was injured when a speeding car rammed into their bike in Chotuppal area of city outskirts.

The ghastly accident occurred on Monday afternoon after speeding car hit the couple Nagraj and Srilatha while they were waiting at a traffic signal.

During the incident, Nagraju died on the spot while Srilatha was injured, both were believed to be on their way to Temple in Nalgonda to tie the knot. The ghastly accident occurred at Hyderabad-Vijayawada and the horrific scene was captured in the CCTV.

According to the police, the car driver was driving recklessly and rammed the car into the vehicles waiting at the traffic signal. Nagraju’s bike was caught in flames and he died on the spot.

However a case has been registered against the car driver and the dead body of Nagraju has been shifted to Government hospital’s morgue for postmortem.