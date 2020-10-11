Speeding Ferrari car kills pedestrian in Madhapur

Hyderabad: A speeding Ferrari car rammed into a footpath killing a pedestrian while leaving another injured in Madhapur area of Hyderabad.

The speeding car from Jubilee Hills recklessly came to Madhapur and killed a pedestrian, who is identified as Yesu Babu a watchman by profession. According to the sources, the car was driven by Naveen Kumar Goud.

During this incident another person was also injured. On coming to know about this incident, a team of Madhapur police have reached the accident site and shifted the dead body of watchman to Osmania General Hospital morgue.

However a case of negligence has been registered by the Madhapur police and the driver has been arrested. Further investigation is underway.