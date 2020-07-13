Speeding four wheeler rams into Dargah at Basheerbagh

Hyderabad: Saifabad police have booked a driver of unknown vehicle after it damaged wall of a Dargah near Liberty cross at Basheerbagh early Monday morning.

Mild tension peraviled as the accident had caused damage to the structure of Dargah Hazrat Hafez Abdul Salam.

According to the police sources, late in the midnight a speeding four wheeler that had come down from the Basheerbagh flyover rammed into the Dargah resulting in damaging the wall and grill of the structure. The caretaker of the religious place and few other locals gathered near the accident site and demanded action against the erring driver of the four wheeler.

On coming to know about the incident a team of Saifabad police and Telangana State Wakf Board reached the accident site and examined the place. “We have registered a case against the unknown four wheeler driver and we will track him soon” said P Venugopal Reddy ACP Saifabad. However the police have registered a case under IPC section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and taken up investigation.