Speeding truck crashes into Tarnaka flyover in the city Today

Sakina Fatima

Hyderabad: Early Morning a speeding container the truck crashed into the Tarnaka flyover in the city on Saturday.

According to the police, the container truck on its way from Sanathnagar towards Uppal rammed the divider on the Tarnaka flyover around 4 AM. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly speeding and failed to control the vehicle while getting onto the flyover. The police have booked a case against the driver, identified as Samba Siva Rao.

Speeding Truck Crashes into Tarnaka Flyover

Early Morning at 4 AM, The driver of the vehicle was reportedly speeding and failed to control the vehicle while getting on to the flyover. The driver identified as Samba Siva Rao. The police have booked a case against the Driver. pic.twitter.com/zVbQsSptXI — Hyderabad Post (@PostHyderabad) September 26, 2020

Luckily, No casualties were reported in the incident.

The traffic police with the help of two cranes towed away from the container truck and opened the flyover for the traffic.