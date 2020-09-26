Speeding truck crashes into Tarnaka flyover in the city Today

By News DeskPublished: 26th September 2020 4:16 pm IST
First level flyover at Biodiversity Junction in Hyderabad. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Sakina Fatima

Hyderabad: Early Morning a speeding container the truck crashed into the Tarnaka flyover in the city on Saturday.

According to the police, the container truck on its way from Sanathnagar towards Uppal rammed the divider on the Tarnaka flyover around 4 AM. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly speeding and failed to control the vehicle while getting onto the flyover. The police have booked a case against the driver, identified as Samba Siva Rao.

Luckily, No casualties were reported in the incident.

The traffic police with the help of two cranes towed away from the container truck and opened the flyover for the traffic.

