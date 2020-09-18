Spice Girls might reboot debut single ‘Wannabe’ for 25th anniversary gala

By News Desk 1 Published: 18th September 2020 9:24 pm IST
Spice Girls might reboot debut single 'Wannabe' for 25th anniversary gala

London, Sep 18 : The popular band Spice Girls is said to be planning big for their 25th anniversary. Plans include a reboot of their debut song, Wannabe, which was one of the biggest pop tracks of the nineties.

“The Spice Girls were hoping to hit the road in 2021 to mark their big anniversary but now it’s not possible because of the pandemic,” a source said, reports thesun.co.uk.

“They’re all in touch weekly and are trying to come up with new ideas on how they can do something special to mark the big day. Mel C suggested doing something around ‘Wannabe’ including the idea of possibly re-working the video for social media. There are so many options and nothing is off-limits. They want to give the fans something special,” added the source.

READ:  Sudhir Mishra: 'Serious Men' is specific in articulation, yet universal

“Wannabe”, released in 1996, was the bestselling song of the group, which currently consists of Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Mel B. Victoria Beckham was also part of the group but it is “exceedingly unlikely” that she will be involved in the celebrations.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close