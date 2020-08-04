SpiceJet gets Heathrow slots, flights from Sept 1

New Delhi, Aug 4 : Airline major SpiceJet has secured slots at Heathrow Airport, London, to operate flights from September 1.

The current arrangement, under the bubble arrangement between India and the UK, would remain effective up to October 23, the end of summer schedule, the airline said on Tuesday. It could be extended on the resumption of regular services, it added.

“The company is also in advance discussion to secure slots for the winter schedule for regular operations,” SpiceJet said.

“London is one of the busiest long-haul destinations from India and this is a huge milestone for SpiceJet. Providing non-stop connectivity from India to different parts of the world, which in turn strengthens our own airport hubs, is a dream that we have long cherished and this is a small step in that direction,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director of SpiceJet.

“The identical arrival and departure slots that we have secured at Heathrow should suit the convenience of our passengers perfectly,” Singh remarked.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.