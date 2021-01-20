SpiceJet inducts 2 more wide-body aircraft to cargo fleet

New Delhi, Jan 20 : To further strengthen cargo operations, budget carrier SpiceJet has inducted two more wide-body planes — a Boeing 767 and Airbus A330 — to its cargo fleet.

Accordingly, with the latest induction, SpiceJet will have a dedicated fleet of 19 cargo aircraft, including five wide-body jets.

Other than the wide-body aircraft, SpiceJet’s cargo fleet includes five Boeing 737 freighters and nine Q-400s.

As per the company, the two wide-body cargo aircraft that have been inducted would primarily be used for transporting cargo goods, medical and essential supplies on long-haul routes including to destinations in Europe and North America.

SpiceJet had recently tied-up with Brussels Airport for providing seamless transportation of Covid-19 vaccine between India and Europe and beyond.

“The need for wide-body planes to deliver vaccines and other important cargo has never been more important than today. To cater to this increased demand on long-haul routes, we have inducted two more wide-body jets taking our total cargo fleet size to 19 including five wide-body aircraft,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

“With a mix of wide-body, narrow-body and turboprop cargo aircraft, SpiceJet has ensured seamless delivery of cargo supplies to both international and remote domestic destinations and we will work towards further strengthening our cargo operations in the times to come.”

At present, SpiceXpress is capable of flying over 600 tonnes of cargo per day to both domestic and a wide list of international destinations.

