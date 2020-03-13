SpiceJet signs agreement with GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ

A+ A-

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Limited (GHASL), a subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has recently signed an Agreement to Lease with SpiceJet Limited.

As per the agreement, GHASL will be constructing a facility for SpiceJet to carry out the warehousing, distribution and trading activity within the Free Trade Warehousing Zone of multi-product SEZ, popularly known as GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park. This facility will be 33,000 sq ft initially, with a potential to expand to 100,000 sq ft, based on demand.

To develop an Airport Based Free Trade Zone, on approx. 1.6 acres of land parcel within the Special Economy Zone (SEZ) Land of GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park

The facility will be of Immense value addition to Aerospace, Pharma, E-Commerce, Agri and Marine to enhance their business in Domestic and Foreign markets by catering to the Warehousing, Value Added Services and Distribution needs of Importers and Exporters.

GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park is housed in Hyderabad Airport City – India’s first smart, Greenfield Airport City, which is propelling the next stage of the evolution of Airport cities in India. The Park offers ‘ready-to-use’ industrial infrastructure with the flexibility of choosing land within Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for businesses focusing on foreign markets and land in Domestic Tariff Area for businesses catering to the Indian market.

Commenting on this development, Aman Kapoor, CEO, GMR Airport Land Development, says, “SpiceJet Limited is a welcome addition to the Free Trade Zone at GMR Aerospace & Industrial SEZ. It is also a testimony to the growing Warehousing business at the Hyderabad Airport. Most of the tenants including those in Pharma, Aerospace & Defence, Electronics, Automotive & FMCG will benefit from the availability of high-quality warehousing catering to the Export and Import of goods from RGIA.”

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “As we expand SpiceXpress, our cargo arm, SpiceJet is proud to partner with GHASL for this first-of-its-kind initiative by an airline in India which will enhance and facilitate cargo industry in the country. The Free Trade Zone and the end-to-end service provided by SpiceXpress will greatly boost businesses saving valuable time for our partner companies.”

Currently, GMR Aerospace & Industrial Park has several global clients viz. CFM Aircraft Engine Support South Asia Private Limited (CFMAESSA) providing training on CFM and LEAP engines; SAFRAN Electrical & Power India Private Limited (SEPIPL) for assembling of Cable Harnesses to be used in SAFRAN Engines; United Technologies Corporation India Private Limited (UTCIPL) for providing training on Pratt & Whitney engines; Turbo Aviation, GMR Aero Technic; Global AeroTech India Pvt. Ltd.; SAS Applied Research and Lab Materials Pvt. Ltd.; SAAZ Imaging Systems Pvt. Ltd.; Casper & Cronus Pharma Specialities India Pvt. Ltd; Multisorb Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. (MTIPL); FSTC (Flight Simulation Technique Centre) Pvt. Ltd among others.

Hyderabad Airport City is being developed as a theme-based, anchor-led development consisting of activity centres such as Grade-A Commercial Offices, Retail, Healthcare, Schools & University, Leisure & Entertainment, Logistics & Industrial.

The unique value propositions offered by the Airport City has already attracted leading businesses from across the Globe including Amazon, Safran, Pratt & Whitney, CFM, Schulich School of Business, NIPRO, Decathlon, Invesco and Multisorb among others.

SIASAT NEWS