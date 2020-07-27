SpiceJet to operate first long-haul flight to Amsterdam on Aug 1

New Delhi: Airline major SpiceJet will operate it’s first long -haul flight to Amsterdam.

The airline will operate the non-stop flight from India to Amsterdam from August 1. Just last week, the airline major was allowed to operate flights to the US and the UK.

Accordingly, the Centre designated the airline as an Indian scheduled carrier to operate between India and the UK under the Air Services Agreement.

The designation allows for the international expansion of the airline.

Presently, only Air India operates long-haul flights from India to Europe and the US.

SpiceJet was established in 2005 and had a fleet of 82 Boeing 737, 29 Bombardier Q-400s, eight B737 and Bombardier Q-400 freighters and is the country’s most significant regional player operating 49 daily flights under UDAN or the Regional Connectivity Scheme.

The airline also operates a dedicated air cargo service under the brand name SpiceXpress offering safe, on-time, efficient and seamless cargo connectivity across India and on international routes.

Source: IANS