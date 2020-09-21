SpiceJet to start daily flights to Darbhanga from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

New Delhi, Sep 21 : SpiceJet on Monday announced the launch of daily flight services connecting Darbhanga with key metros of Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru starting November 8.

Darbhanga, which was bagged by SpiceJet under UDAN -II, will be the airline’s 13th destination under the Centre’s Regional Connectivity Scheme and 55th destination on the airline’s domestic network.

“SpiceJet will operate daily direct flights on the Delhi-Darbhanga, Bengaluru-Darbhanga and Mumbai-Darbhanga sectors starting November 8, 2020. SpiceJet will be the first and only airline to operate flight services on these sectors and the airline will deploy its Boeing 737-800 on all these routes,” the company said in a statement.

The airline is offering all-inclusive introductory one-way promotional fare starting at Rs 3,799 on all the routes.

Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet, said, “Our new daily flights from Darbhanga from November 8 will connect the city with key metros of Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and further provide easy connections throughout our domestic and international network.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.