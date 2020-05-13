Spike in COVID-19 cases in Assam, 15 more test positive

Guwahati/Shillong: After a day’s break, 15 more fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Assam on Wednesday, taking the total COVID-19 positive cases in the state to 79, though active cases are 37, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“15 persons are tested COVID-19 in Kamrup Metro. All are related to a patient from Guwahati’s Fancy Bazaar, who tested positive recently. All under quarantine, please don’t panic,” Sarma tweeted.

According to the minister, so far 79 Covid-19 positive cases were found in Assam, but currently only 37 of them are active, while 39 people were discharged from hospitals after they recovered and a patient migrated to Bihar.

In Assam, two people have so far died of the dreaded disease. These include a 16-year-old girl in Guwahati, who was found to be infected a day after her death on May 7.

In Meghalaya, one more person has recovered from COVID-1, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 11, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said. The mountainous state has so far reported 13 coronavirus cases with one death. The deceased was a veteran doctor.

“As of today, Meghalaya has only one active case,” Sangma said in a tweet.

Source: IANS

