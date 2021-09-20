Spoon has become a symbol of resistance in Palestine

Jerusalem: Spoons have replaced traditional flags and banners as a form of resistance in Palestine after they were used in carrying out one of Israel’s biggest prison breaks.

According to the reports, on September 6, 2021, six Palestinian prisoners escaped from Israeli prison by tunneling with spoons, utensils etc. Later, Israel recaptured all the six Palestinian prisoners.

A picture of the dug tunnel was posted on social media and. Although it was unclear whether spoon was actually involved in the incident or not.

The lawyer of Mahmoud Abdullah Arda, one of the six fugitives, later told media that his client has told him that he used spoons, plates and even kettle handles to dig a tunnel out of his cell.

A social media user Ibn Bashir took to twitter and shared a picture and wrote, “Kuwaiti artist finishes a sculpture entitled “The Spoon of Freedom,” which depicts the miraculous escape of 6 Palestinian political prisoners from Gilboa Israeli prison. #GilboaBreakPrison #FreeThemAll.”

Another twitter user shared a video and wrote, “A mural has been painted in Gaza in honor of the miraculous escape of 6 Palestinian political prisoners from Gilboa Israeli prison.”

People remembered 1996 memories

In 1996, Ghassan Mahdavi had made a tunnel using nails and escaped. Mahdavi was later arrested again and sentenced to 19 years in prison. He had been arrested on charges of belonging to an armed group during the first Palestinian Intifada, which lasted until the early 1990s.