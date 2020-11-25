Sports Ministry recognises archery body again, after eight years

New Delhi, Nov 25 : The Archery Association of India (AAI) on Wednesday re-gained recognition from the Sports Ministry nearly eight years after it was de-recognised.

However, the ministry has demanded that a vice-president and two joint secretaries vacate their positions as it deemed that their elections were not in accordance to the 2011 Sports Development Code.

The ministry had de-recognised the AAI on December 7, 2012, due to its failure to comply with the Sports Code as its president VK Malhotra had refused to demit office despite being in violation to the ministry’s age and tenure guidelines.

World Archery, the sport’s global governing body, went on to suspend AAI in August 2019 due to the emergence of parallel factions within the federation.

In a letter dated November 25, addressed to AAI president Arjun Munda and secretary general Pramod Chandurkar, the ministry said that it has decided to accept the elections that the federation held on January 18, 2020.

“It is apparent that concerns of this ministry for adherence of government guidelines by the Archery Association of India have been resolved; accordingly, it has been decided to restore the government recognition of the AAI, which will be valid for one year from the date of issue of this letter,” said the ministry.

However, it said that PB War Nongri, who was elected as a vice president, and joint secretaries KB Gurung and Kumjum Riba have to vacate their positions due to the “absence of prior no objection certificate from prescribed government authority to contest the election”.

Munda, after winning the election in January, had cited regaining recognition from the sports ministry as one of the highest priorities of the AAI.

“Lifting ban of the World Archery, restoring the recognition status of the Association with the Ministry of Sports, setting up more more archery academies, streamlining the activities of the Association, generating funds through sponsorships etc are in our priority list,” Munda had said.

World Archery eventually lifted the suspension on January 23.

