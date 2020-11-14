Sports Ministry’s new incentive to fund 500 private academies

New Delhi, Nov 14 : The Sports Ministry has introduced a new structure to extend monetary support to 500 private academies through the Khelo India Scheme over the next four years starting from financial year 2020-21.

In this model, private academies shall be graded into different categories, based on quality achievement of players trained by the academy, level of coaches available at the academy, quality of field of play and allied infrastructure, availability of sports science facilities and staff. The 14 priority disciplines identified for excellence in 2028 Olympics will be eligible for receiving support in the first phase.

Under the scheme, SAI and national sports federations (NSFs) will be working together. SAI will also hold discussions with NSFs and implement categorisation and gradation of the academies. The number of academies to be funded and the quantum of funding under each discipline will be determined by an objective evaluation of the need for investment and each NSF’s capabilities to leverage the incentive-based model and promote excellence in Olympics in their respective disciplines.

There will be a special focus on developing sports science facilities at all the academies to improve the overall quality of training.

“There are a lot of small academies in various parts of the country that are doing very good work in identifying and training athletes. This move aims to encourage all academies, especially the private academies to continue improving the level of infrastructure, resources and sports science support so that athletes can get best in class training,” said Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju.

