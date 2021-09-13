Spurt in COVID cases among students and teachers a cause of concern

Hyderabad: It’s about to be two weeks since the educational institutions in Telangana have been opened. But the increase in Corona cases among the students and teachers is still a cause of concern for the parents.

In the beginning, the parents and guardians of the students agreed to send their children for physical classes. After the first two days, the attendance of the Government and private schools had improved somehow.

But after the symptoms of coronavirus found among the students leading to some of the teachers being infected the schools’ administrations have become more strict about the precautionary measures.

The government has instructed to run online classes along with the physical ones due to which many parents prefer their children to attend the online classes.

During the last week, coronavirus symptoms were found in more than 20 students and teachers across the state.

The Department of Education has not released any statistics about the number of Corona cases in government and private schools which were opened from September 1, 2021.

After media reports of Corona cases in city and districts students and teachers the parents are worried about their children.

It is said that the students in many schools are having symptoms of cold and cough. The School administration immediately sends back such students to their homes advising them to get immediate treatment. If such students come back to the classes without Corona testing the virus may likely to spread among other students and teachers.

The city government had mandated coronavirus vaccine for the teachers. But still there are teachers who have not taken two doses of the vaccination.

Those schools which are avoiding viral fever testing have more students with the coronavirus symptoms.

The government had issued instructions for social distancing but due to the paucity of space the school administration is conducting classes without maintaining the social distancing.

In spite of the direction to use face masks, many teachers and students were found without them.

A maximum number of Corona cases among the students were reported from Kothagudam and Mulg districts. The teachers who were in touch with the Corona infected students shall be subjected to Corona testing.

More than 53 lakh students are studying in 37000 schools across the state. The number of junior college students in the state is about 10 lakhs.

The student’s attendance in schools and colleges is between 30 to 35%.