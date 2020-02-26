Sravan takes charge as Indian Oil’s state head for TS and AP

ravan S Rao has taken over as the Executive Director and State Head of IndianOil Corporation Ltd.

Hyderabad: Mr Sravan S Rao has taken over as the Executive Director and State Head of IndianOil Corporation Ltd for the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He takes over from Mr. Rahul Bhardwaj, who’s since taken up an assignment in the Marketing Head Office of Indian Oil.

Prior to this posting, Mr. RSS Rao, has been heading the Secretariat of Director (Marketing) in Indian Oil’s Marketing Head Office at Mumbai, monitoring the execution of several strategic marketing initiatives of Indian Oil.

He brings to the position of state head, an extensive grasp and keen insight of the wide range of Divisional operations of the IndianOil. As the convener of the core strategic group meetings of the senior management of IndianOil for several years, he has interfaced intensively with all other Divisions of IndianOil including Business Development, gathering valuable insights and knowledge of corporate governance in the process.

Hailing from Hyderabad, he holds a Post Graduate degree in Chemical Engineering from Osmania University besides having attended courses from premier management institutions.

Mr. Rao has over three decades of experience in IndianOil, primarily in LPG with its functional verticals of Operations, Engineering and Salesin the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier during his stint in Secunderabad Area Office, he spearheaded the implementation of the first In-house developed LPG Distributor Software. His seminal contribution to the improvement in commercial/industrial LPG sales is well recognized. Besides he significantly contributed to the first phase of AADHAR based LPG Cylinder Deliveries.

