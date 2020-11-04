SRH bowler Shahbaz Nadeem expresses views after team beat MI

Sharjah: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowler Shahbaz Nadeem is happy to contribute to the win in a “crucial match” and said the victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) gives them a lot of confidence.

SRH defeated MI by 10 wickets

SRH defeated Mumbai by 10 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Tuesday. Nadeem picked two wickets in the match before David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha’s heroics guided SRH to a massive win.

With this victory, SRH sealed their playoff spot as they now hold the third position on the points table. This was the team’s third consecutive win in the league.

Shahbaz Nadeem expresses views

“It always feels good to perform for your team and that too, in a crucial match. We had a little bit of pressure because this was a crucial match for us. But we won our last three matches and we have that momentum,” Nadeem said during the post-match press conference.

“So, we took it like just another match. It really feels good when you beat such a good and strong team. It gives a lot of confidence to our team,” he added.

Sent to bat first, MI had put up a score of 149 runs on the board. SRH openers Warner and Saha played unbeaten knocks of 85 and 58 runs respectively to easily chase down the target in the 18th over.

Source: ANI