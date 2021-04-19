SRH’s David Warner, Kane Williamson observe Ramzan fast with Rashid Khan

Hyderabad: Though Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) started off on a poor note in Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2021 where they had lost three matches consecutively, their game play has not affected the bonding between the players. In the holy month of Ramzan, SRH’s captain David Warner and batsman Kane Williamson kept a fast alongside Afghan teammates Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, proving that IPL is a huge pot of different cultures and traditions.

Rashid Khan took to his Instagram and shared a video where he can be seen interacting with Williamson and Warner. He wrote, “2 legends were fasting with us today.”

In the video, Rashid asks the two batsmen to share their experiences. “Good, but I am very thirsty and very hungry, my mouth is so dry,” said Warner.

Rashid Khan turns the phone camera towards Williamson and asks the same question. “Very good, thanks,” says Williamson, flashing a thumbs-up sign.Williamson, said, “Very good, thanks.”

On the cricketing front, SRH are at the bottom of the 8-team IPL points table after losing 2 out of their 3 matches. Batsman Kane Williamson is yet to feature in the 14th edition of the IPL.