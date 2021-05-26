Sri Lankan artist creates dolls inspired by Indian celebs, fashion

Hyderabad: An artist from Sri Lanka who recreates designs on Barbie dolls inspired by famous brands, designers and even celebrities has now experimented with the art of Indian fashion.

The artist, O Nigeshan posted his creation on his work page, nigydolls on Instagram. He has posted more than 390 posts, with a variety of Indian celebs inspired sarees, lehenga, iconic movie wardrobes and more.

His work went viral recently after he posted a replica of the outfit that was worn on the ramp of Miss Universe 2020 by Adline Castelino who became the third runner up of the pageant.

The outfit was a pink saree, with ethnic accessories making it a proper Indian attire, which Adline sported for the ‘National Costume’ round in the competition. The saree was designed by Shravan Kummar, who is a designer from Hyderabad.

Later on, his post was shared by Castelino herself, being amazed with his dedication to the detailing, which earned him a good audience.

A lot of creativity of this artist is from the fashion works based on movies and famous Indian celebrities. He is even following many television actresses and shows from India as his inspiration.

Some of his other iconic works include

Wishing the famous actress, Anushka Sharma birthday in hopes that she sees his hard work.

He also made a beautiful doll of South Indian sensation Keerthy Suresh recreating her look from the iconic film ‘Mahanati’, paying homage to the legendary Savithi garu.

Paying tribute to one of the most iconic Indian films ‘Jodha Akbar’ Nigeshan created one of the royal looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachan from the film.