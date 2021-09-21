Sri Lankan singer Yohani of ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ to perform in Hyderabad

Mumbai: Trending Sri Lankan singer Yohani of ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ is all set to perform in India.

Yohani will be performing at Studio XO, Gurugram on September 30 and Heart Cup Coffee, Gachibowli, Hyderabad on October 3.

The event is titled Supermoon #NowTrending a new property by Zee Live. It’s a new platform for upcoming and new talent.

Yohani’s performances are the first two launch shows by this platform. Supermoon #NowTrending will create live concerts by trending artists in music and comedy genre and bring them closer to their fans in upcoming editions.

Commenting on being a part of Supermoon #NowTrending and performing in India, Yohan said, “When we recorded this song, we never did it with any plan in mind. It was a project born out of our combined love for music.”

Yohani Diloka De Silva, the Sri Lankan internet sensation, singer, songwriter, rapper, music producer, YouTuber, and businesswoman, has been trending on various social media platforms for her hit song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’. Ever since its release the song has gone on to garner more than 116 million views on YouTube in India, and has been adapted into Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Bangla and other languages by a number of popular artistes.

“I am humbled to see the love it has received from India, and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of something as incredible as Supermoon #NowTrending. I am thrilled and look forward to performing live amongst my fans and connecting with them in-person,” expressed Yohan.

Everyone from influencers to celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra, Krystle D’Souza, Rannvijay Singha, Neha Kakkar, Yashraj Mukhate and many more have grooved to the song on their social media profiles.