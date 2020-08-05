Sri Ravi Shankar has not received an invitation for Bhoomi Pujan

The apex court, on November 9 last year, had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple.

Posted By News Desk Last Updated: 5th August 2020 11:18 am IST
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

New Delhi [India]: The Art of Living Foundation on Tuesday junked the media reports that Sri Ravi Shankar has been invited for Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan ceremony on August 5 in Ayodhya.


“We have heard from media that Sri Ravi Shankar has received an invite to the event. However, he has not been invited to the programme.”

Art Of Living foundation said in a statement.


The foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is scheduled to take place on August 5. The construction of Ram temple will begin after the ceremony, in which various dignitaries from political and religious fields are scheduled to participate.


The apex court, on November 9 last year, had directed the Central government to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of a Ram temple.


The formation of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust was announced on February 5 for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. The Trust has been mandated by the Central government to oversee the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Source: IANS
Categories
Babri MasjidIndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close