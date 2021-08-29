Srikanth Badiga new Vice chairman of Export promotion council for EOUs, SEZs

Hyderabad:– Export Promotion Council for EOUs and SEZs appoints Hyderabad’s corporate executive and Founder Director, Phoenix Group Srikanth Badiga is their Vice chairman.

Mr Srikanth Badiga is the first South Indian chosen for the office of Export Promotion Council for EOUs & SEZs (EPCES)

Mr Bhuvnesh Seth, the current Vice-Chairman, has been promoted to the role of Chairman of the Council. Mr Srikanth Badiga, who until now served as a member of the Central Governing Council, has been unanimously elected as the Vice-Chairman. All the newly elected Regional Governing Councils from the seven zones will assume office.

Mr Srikanth Badiga is a key executive at Phoenix, a corporate conglomerate with business interests in Realty, Automobiles, Power and Mining has held many positions in the past as Chairman of Indo American Chamber of Commerce, Hyderabad consecutively for the record three terms and later elevated as the Executive Council Member of IACC, South India and associated with World Free Zones Organization (WFZO) among many others.

He is the member of Baba Kalyani Committee, constituted by Ministry of Commerce and Industry , Govt of India to revive the SEZs in India.

He is the Board of Directors of the World Free Zones Organisation for the Asian region. The WFZO is a body that provides one authoritative, collective voice representing the interests of free zones around the world. It works closely with World Bank, World Trade Organization (WTO), United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the World Customs Organization