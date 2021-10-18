Srinivas Rao Mahankali is new CEO of T-Hub

Hyderabad: Ahead of the launch of its new campus which is 5.82 lakh square feet big, Telangana’s startup incubator T-Hub appointed its new chief executive officer Srinivas Rao Mahankali (MSR). On Monday, it also announced a number of plans including that of globalizing the innovation hub under its new CEO.

“Earlier as an outsider, I had been praising the concept of T-Hub – as the value it offers to not just for startups, but other important stakeholders like corporates, government, investors, partners across countries and cities in India. I am excited and thankful to have the opportunity to be the next CEO of T-Hub. The focus for us at T-Hub is to build on our current strengths and continually improve, further elevating T-Hub’s capability as an innovation ecosystem enabler,” said MSR, in a press release from T-Hub.

T-Hub is an innovation hub and ecosystem enabler for startups, which has now introduced a unique initiative called ‘Funding Desk’ to support startups with their funds needs at various stages. It will also have nodal officers working with the central government to help startups receive grants, and curated efforts will be made to expose startups to venture capitalists across India and worldwide.

T-Hub’s ‘T-Fund’ initiative is led by the Telangana government under its State Innovation Policy, introduced this year. It is being given to the Telangana startups from various sectors like Information Technology, Cleantech, AgriTech, FinTech, Health-tech, Logistics, Artificial Intelligence, etc.

It is a co-investment fund that invests alongside VC’s and angel networks to further support Telangana startups. Any startup that is in the process of finalising a term sheet or has a signed sheet can apply for T-Fund, the release added. Speaking about the new initiatives, MSR also said that T-Hub has some interesting projects, partnerships and program launches in the pipeline this year.