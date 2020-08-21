Srisailam accident: All nine trapped inside the power station dead

By Sruthi Vibhavari Published: 21st August 2020 5:57 pm IST

Hyderabad: All nine trapped inside the 900 MW Srisailam Left Bank Power Station were killed, the power department confirmed. A fire broke out in the electric panel inside the 900 MW powerhouse on Thursday night.

Of the nine, three assistant engineers were recognized as Sundar Naik, Mohan Kumar, and Uzma Fathima. While Sundar Naik was a resident of Suryapet, Mohan Kumar and Uzma Fathima hail from Hyderabad.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the Srisailam power station fire. Describing it as unfortunate, KCR said all the efforts were made to rescue the trapped engineers and bring them out alive, but in vain. He expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families.

READ:  Paytm representatives questioned for online gaming racket case

KCR also ordered a comprehensive enquiry by Crime Investigation Department (CID) into the cause of the accident. Govind Singh, CID’s additional director of police, has been appointed as the inquiry officer. Singh has been asked to submit a report at the earliest.

There were in all 30 employees inside the powerhouse when the accident took place. While six employees were rescued and brought out of the tunnel, 15 others managed to come out through the emergency exit route of the project. 

State power minister G Jagadeeshwar Reddy rushed to the spot along with TSGENCO Chairman and Managing Director D. Prabhakar Rao and other senior officials. He said that the fire erupted in the electric panel around 10:30 pm, possibly due to a short circuit and it spread to other parts. 

READ:  Srisailam Accident: Dead bodies of three engineers found

However, nine others were trapped inside as thick smoke engulfed inside the tunnel, making it difficult for the rescue teams to reach the place, the minister said. As the power supply was stopped, it was completely dark inside, making it difficult for the trapped staff to come out. This is the first of its kind fire accident in an under-tunnel power unit.

Categories
Telangana
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close