Srisailam gates to be lifted after 3 pm; alert issued

Amaravati: Srisailam reservoir on the Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh is very close to reaching its full reservoir level (FRL) and the gates are likely to be lifted anytime between 3 pm and 5 pm on Wednesday.

The Andhra Pradesh water board has issued a warning when the water levels in the Srisailam reservoir upstream have reached the brim following heavy flood continuing into Almatti, Narayanpur, Jurala dams on Krishna river and Tungabhadra dam on Tungabhadra river and discharge from there reaching Srisailam.

The Srisailam gates usually open in August. But this time the dam was full in July. This is the first time since 2007 that the Srisailam gates will be lifted in July.

The inflow into Srisailam dam was about 4 lakh at 6 pm on Tuesday. The maximum water level of the reservoir is 215.8 tmc ft (885 feet). As of 8 pm on Tuesday the water level was 174.3 tmc ft (876.60 feet.)

As of 11 am on Wednesday, the reservoir has reached almost the full tank level of 191 TMC against its capacity of 215.8 TMC.

All the low-lying areas of the city and along the Tungabhadra were evacuated from the Karnataka border and sent to safer places for the fear of flooding in some localities.

Four gates of Himayatsagar reservoir closed

Hyderabad: Four floodgates of the Himayatsagar reservoir in Gandipet have been closed on Monday due to the reduced inflows. Of the seven floodgates that were lifted, six floodgates have been closed, while only one remains open.

Hyderabad metropolitan water supply and sewerage board (HMWS&SB) told the media that since there has been no rain for the past three days, rainwater inflows from the upper reaches of the Himayatsagar twin reservoirs have decreased significantly.

Due to insufficient flows, four gates to the reservoir were closed on Monday. From one open gate, the water drains into the Musi River at 343 cusecs. On Monday, the inflows were 400 and 150 cusecs to the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs.

The heavy rains last week that swept the city and its surroundings caused the water bodies to receive heavy flows.

The reservoir gates were opened earlier twice a decade later in October 2020, when the city experienced flooding.