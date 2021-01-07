Srishti Jain: This year, I hope to widen my horizon from TV to web and films

Mumbai, Jan 6 : Actor Srishti Jain, who currently leads the television show Hamari Wali Good News, is an established name on the tube, and she now wants to be part of films and OTT shows.

“With every new year, the hope is that it brings more of everything. In terms of my career, I’m hoping to widen my horizon from TV to web and films, hopefully. I want to start exploring other mediums. I want to try the web and films. I want to challenge myself as an actor. I want to take on different mediums as I’ve mostly done only TV,” she says, adding: “Having said that, my funda is to focus on what I have in hand while also having a vision for my future. I do want to explore more mediums because I’m always hungry as an actor, my creative wheels need to keep moving and running.”

Ask her what she has learnt from the year that ended, and she says: “I’ve learnt three things, the only thing constant is change, there are no shortcuts to success, and being grateful and kind is always a good thing.”

The actor feels that OTT is the need of the hour today. “I think it’s something the world needs right now. I mean we’re all so busy, so to have a medium where we can entertain ourselves on the go is pretty cool. We can watch things at our own time and place! Plus, there’s a lot more of creative liberty I feel when it comes to OTT platforms,” she says.

Success means being able to do things you are passionate about, according to Srishti. “Whatever little recognition I’ve achieved, through that, I’ve learnt one thing, what we do as actors aren’t easy. Being in the entertainment industry is super demanding and if you’re not passionate about it, you don’t belong here. So instead of running after fame, it’s important to ask yourself if you’re passionate because if you’re passionate, eventually you will learn to be good at it and fame and success and everything else will follow on its own,” she says.

