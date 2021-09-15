SRK once got badly insulted by KBC contestant – Watch

Mumbai: Back in 2007 when actor Shah Rukh Khan hosted the renowned T.V show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) that airs on Sony Entertainment Television, he had an encounter with somebody who blatantly stated was not a fan of his.

Owing to ill-health the original host of the show, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan had taken a sabbatical from the role and that was when the witty SRK took over the host seat.

During the proceedings of one such episode King Khan had himself stumped by one of the contestants Archana Sharma who didn’t take a step back from stating that she was no fan of neither the star’s nor his acting’s. Not just this, Sharma even denied the Badshah’s request for a hug.

SRK known vividly for his charm and stardom held his ground and dealt with the situation in a gentlemanly manner.

As usual his quick wit had the audience the above encounter and eventually when the contestant chose to quit, Shah politely requested her if he could give the cheque to her mother who was in the audience, as a parting gesture. “You are very strict, but would you mind if I present this cheque to your mother? I am sure she wouldn’t turn down my hug”, he said before seeking her mother’s blessings.

Watch the video below:

Though many fans were taken over by the way SRK replied, there was a huge section of them who were not so happy with the contestant’s behaviour.

KBC is currently airing its 11th successful season, hosted by Big B, on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9pm.