SRK remembers value of truth on Gandhi Jayanti

Mumbai, Oct 2 : On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Friday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan urged everyone to encourage children to follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

“If this Gandhi Jayanti there is one ideal we would like our children to follow, in good times, bad times and all the time….it should be Hear no bad…see no bad….speak no bad! Remembering the value of truth on Gandhiji’s 151st Birth Anniversary,” SRK wrote on Instagram.

The actor is currently in the UAE along with his family for the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL). Shah rukh, who owns the Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR) team in the league, was recently spotted attending matches there, with wife Gauri and son Aryan.

He was dressed in smart casuals — blue jeans, a white and purple KKR buttoned hoodie and a KKR mask — and, as usual, fans were gushing on social media.

“He looks so good,” a user commented.

“Boss in stadium,” another fan wrote.

Source: IANS

