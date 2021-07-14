SRK, Sanjay Dutt to appear together in a movie for the first time

Mumbai: What could be more exciting for the movie buffs to witness two leading and charming stars together on the big screen? And now, it looks like that desire of the enthusiatic fans will finally turn into reality as Bollywood’s leading superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt are expected to feature together in an exciting upcoming multilingual.

Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt have a fantastic chemistry off screen, but the public has never seen them together on the big screen.

According to Times of India, Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt are joining hands for the first time in an upcoming film, Rakhee. While the film has tentatively been titled Rakhee, sources claim that it’s expected to go on floors soon.

However, the official confirmation from the makers and actors is still awaited.

If the reports turn out to be true, this will be Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s first ever collaboration. They had briefly shared screen space in the opening scene of SRK’s 2012 film Ra.One and in the title track of the 2007 film Om Shanti Om.

Speaking about their respective professional fronts, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Pathan whereas Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in K.G.F – Chapter 2 and Shamshera.