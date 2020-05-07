SSC exams: Board of Secondary Education to add more centers

Hyderabad: As Govt. of Telangana is intended to conduct SSC exams in the current month itself, officials of the Board of Secondary Education are busy making a foolproof plan before approaching the High Court.

SSC exams: Number of centers is likely to be doubled

Giving the details on the arrangement for SSC exams, the Director of the Government Examination (DGE) A Satyanarayana Reddy said that the number of centers is likely to be doubled from the existing 2500. This increase in the number of centers is essential to adhere to social distancing norms.

Precautionary measures during SSC exams

He also said that the district education officers have been asked to submit list of additional centers in the next two to three days. During the examination, the number of students in a class will be limited to 10 -12, he added.

It may be noted that examination centers will be disinfected on daily basis.

