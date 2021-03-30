SSC exams: Students, school managements in dilemma

Hyderabad: Students, teachers and school managements are in dilemma over SSC exams this year. The students think, like the last year, they would be promoted this year too.

However, the school management and the teachers are keeping the students mentally prepared for the examinations.

Since the Government has decided to close down the schools and only 40 days are remaining from the current academic year which is quite insufficient period for holding pre-board exams and completing the remaining syllabus. This cannot be done through online classes.

According to the State’s Department of Education schedule, the SSC exams are to be held between 17 and 22 May.

According to teachers’ review of the subjects covered in Government, non-government, aided, and private schools, only 50 to 60% portion has been covered. The Government had decreased 30% of the syllabus which means the examinations will be held out of 70% of the syllabus.

According to teachers, the 11 papers of SSC were reduced to 6. The examinations will be held on the basis of the 70% syllabus. But since the schools are closed down once again, not only the SSC students but other students are also in a dilemma.

The teachers and the school management said that the pre-board examinations, which were to be held in the last week of April, are meant to prepare the students for the board exam.

Now the schools are closed once again and hence there is neither any chance of holding pre-board exams nor completing the remaining syllabus for the SSC students.