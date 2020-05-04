SSC exams in Telangana: Here’s the update

Hyderabad: SSC exams in the state are likely to be conducted after June 15. Officials of Education Department held a meeting and reviewed the re-conduct of remaining 8 papers of SSC exams.

SSC exams began in the state from March 19 and 3 papers were conducted. However, remaining 8 papers were postponed on the direction of High Court amid coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdown.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.