SSC results likely to be announced soon

Hyderabad: SSC results are likely to be announced by the end of the June.

After the cancellation of SSC examination, Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) has to award grades based on the marks obtained by students in internal assessment tests.

As per the report, TSBSE may announce the results in 15-20 days.

How SSC grades are likely to be calculated

During the academic year, four internal tests each of 20 marks are held. The average of the marks obtained in the tests is students’ scores in internal tests. Rest 80 marks are meant for main exams.

However, as in the current year, SSC exams have been canceled, teachers speculate that the education department may multiply the marks obtained by students in internal assessment by five to get final marks out of 100.

Then, on the basis of final marks out of 100, grades are likely to be awarded for each subject. The overall grade may be arrived based on the grades secured in each subject.

Govt. decides to promote students without conducting exams

This year, due to coronavirus pandemic, the State Government decided to promote all SSC students without conducting examination.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister of Telangana State, Mr. KCR at a high-level meeting that was attended by the Education Minister and senior officials.

