SSR case: ED writes to NCB on drug angle, CBI questions actor’s CA (Roundup)

New Delhi/Mumbai, Aug 25 : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money laundering charges into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has sought the help of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to check the drug syndicate connection.

A top ED source related to the probe said that the financial probe agency has written to NCB, seeking their guidance in the drug angle in the case. The source said that the agency wants to understand if there was some drug syndicate angle involved in the case of the late actor, who was found dead at his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14.

The ED has registered a case of money laundering on the basis of the Bihar Police FIR on July 31 on the complaint of Sushant’s father K.K. Singh. The agency has already recorded the statement of Sushant’s father, his sisters Priyanka Singh, Meetu Singh in connection with the case.

The ED has also recorded the statement of Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, Sushant’s ex-manager Shruti Modi, flat mate Siddharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Miranda, chartered accountant Sandeep Sridhar, Rhea’s CA Ritesh Shah and others.

Meanwhile, a team of CBI’s SIT, which is in Mumbai to probe the death of the actor on Tuesday continued their questioning of Pithani, Sushant’s personal staff Neeraj Singh, his CA Sridhar and accountant Rajat Mewati. According to sources, the CBI team has also summoned two Mumbai Police personnel in connection with the case.

The CBI team has visited the flat of Sushant twice along with the forensic team and Pithani, Neeraj and Dipesh Sawant twice. The CBI in the last four days also visited the Waterstone resort twice, where Siushant stayed for two months and the Cooper hospital where his autopsy was done.

The agency is yet to summon Rhea and her family members. The CBI has also sought help from AIIMS Forensic department to understand the autopsy report of Sushant. The time of death was missing from the seven page post mortem report of Sushant. The CBI team earlier in the day briefed their superiors in Delhi about the latest developments and findings in the case.

The CBI took over the probe after the Supreme Court on Wednesday gave its nod for the federal probe agency to investigate. The CBI team along with the forensic team has been exempted from mandatory quarantine by the BMC.

Source: IANS

