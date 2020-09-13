SSR case: NCB nabs 6 more from Mumbai, Goa

By News Desk 1 Updated: 13th September 2020 10:47 am IST
Mumbai, Sep 13 : NCB, Mumbai Zone has arrested at least six persons in connection with the ongoing investigations into the drugs angle in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput case, an official said here on Sunday.

In the continuing raids from Mumbai to Goa, the NCB teams led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has arrested one Karamjeet Singh Anand (23).

Banned substances such as Ganja and Charas have been recovered from him.

One Ganja supplier, Dywan Anthony Fernandes, along with two others was arrested from Dadar (West), Mumbai. The NCB has recovered half-kilo Ganja from them.

Besides, one Ankush Arenja (29) was nabbed from Powai in the citywide swoops in the past couple of days.

Arenja is described as a receiver of contraband from Karamjeet and also supplied it to another accused Anuj Keshwani, arrested earlier in the same case.

The NCB has recovered 42 grams of Charas and cash of Rs 1,12,400 from Arenja.

The NCB, Goa Sub Zone, has apprehended one Chris Costa in the same case and further investigation in underway, said NCB Deputy Director K.P.S. Malhotra.

The NCB has also denied speculation in some sections of media that several leading Bollywood personalities are on its radar or are being probed.

—IANS
